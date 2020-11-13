Mullaney expecting huge battle with Waterford

The Tipp team to take on Waterford in the All Ireland Senior Camogie quarter final was named last night.

Aine Slattery of Shannon Rovers is in goal with a full back line of Clodagh Quirke from Clonoulty, Moneygall’s Mary Ryan and Eimear Loughman of Clonoulty.

The half-backs are Mairead Eviston from Drom & Inch, Karen Kennedy of Thurles Sarsfields and Aoife McGrath of Drom & Inch.

The midfield pairing is Niamh Treacy again from Drom & Inch alongside Toomevara’s Shauna Quirke.

Nicole Walsh of Borrisoleigh, Cahir’s Roisin Howard and Clodagh McIntyre of Lorrha make up the half forward line while the full forwards are Grace O’Brien of Nenagh, Cait Devane from Clonoulty and Miriam Campion of Drom & Inch.

Speaking to Tipp FM, manager Bill Mullaney is expecting a tough matchup with Waterford.

“It’s going to be a huge test – I mean we’re in an All Ireland quarter-final so you’d expect it at this level.”

“I expect Waterford to come at us with their forwards and they’ve a very good couple of backs as well. They have quality all over the field – they’re fit and they’re well put together.”

“They’ll come after us and we expect to have a huge battle with them on Saturday and hopefully come out the right side.”

Throw in tomorrow is at 2.45 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.