Meet & Greet for Tipp camogie fans

Camogie fans young and old will have a chance to meet with Tipperary’s intercounty stars tomorrow evening.

A “Meet & Greet” event is being held at the Camogie Grounds in The Ragg from 7pm.

The Tipp seniors are already through to the All Ireland quarter-final on August 3rd where they will face Limerick in Semple Stadium.

The Premier County’s Intermediates are unbeaten with 3 wins and a draw so far.

Next up for them is a game against Derry where an All Ireland semi-final spot is guaranteed if they avoid defeat.

Tipperary camogie PRO Philly Ryan PRO says the event is a great way to meet the players with plenty on offer.