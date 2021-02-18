Latest “PE with Róisín” to air today

Young camogie players across Tipperary are being encouraged to learn from one of the county’s senior stars during the Level 5 Lockdown.

‘PE with Róisín’ is a weekly series of live skills and fitness videos being hosted by Cahir’s Róisín Howard, with the latest instalment being broadcast from 12 this afternoon on the ‘Official Tipperary Camogie’ Facebook page.

It’ll also be available to watch back afterwards on the same page.

Róisín is delighted with the interaction so far, and is encouraging more people to get involved.

“The classes include both fitness and skills so during the time I give tips to kids on what they can be improving on and we have little competitions and it’s been really good. I’m really enjoying it myself and I hope the kids are too.”