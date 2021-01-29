Kinane: Mary Ryan a positive person to have in the Tipp camogie squad

Moneygall’s Mary Ryan will feature in the Tipperary camogie squad for the 17th year in a row.

The defender made her debut for the Premier in the 2005 league.

Ryan featured at full-back for Bill Mullaney’s side last year and will return to the panel for the 2021 season.

Speaking to Tipp FM, camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane said Mary is a great person to have on the panel.

“She’s one of the most consistent players – she’s so versatile. She’s played in all positions – forwards, midfield, backs.”

“I thought she did a great job last year at full-back, a position that we needed someone in.”

“She’s just so solid, so reliable. Just goes about her business. She’s such a lovely skilful hurler with a really sweet strike of the ball and a real positive person to have around the setup.”