Kilkenny overcome Tipp in Senior Camogie Semi Final

Tipperary have been denied a place in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Final.

Niamh Lillis’ side went down to Kilkenny 3-12 to 2-21 in the semi final in Limerick this evening.

Tipperary had a cracking start to the game, clocking up 2 points to open their encounter with the Cats followed by a goal from Aoife McGrath on the 7th minute.

However Kilkenny found the back of the net on the 21st minute and it was point for point until the opposition goaled again before the half time whistle and lead by 4 points at half time.

The Cats then powered ahead in the second half with no reply from Tipperary for periods but in the 59th minute Orla O’Dwyer scored the Premier’s second goal with another late into injury time from Karen Kennedy but it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit.

Kilkenny now go on to face the winners of the Cork-Galway clash in tonight’s second semi final.