Kennedy enjoying her sport more than ever.

All-Star winner Karen Kennedy says 2020 was her most enjoyable year on the pitch.

The Thurles Sarsfield’s defender had an extremely successful year with club and county.

Kennedy captained her club to a county Intermediate title, won Tipperary club player of the year and was named at centre-back on the All-Star team.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Karen says the pandemic made her enjoy camogie even more once it returned.

“It’s weird to say it but it was probably the most enjoyable year on the pitch for me.”

“At the start of the year you kind of realise how much it means to you when it’s taken away from you so quickly. When I got back on the field I was definitely enjoying it more than other years.”

“It probably showed on the pitch as well so I was delighted to get the award to recognise that.”