Fryday says training alone can be challenging

Tipperary Camogie player Sarah Fryday says she’s recovering well from a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The Clonoulty – Rossmore corner forward hasn’t played since sustaining the injury in a friendly game against Cork in January.

She says training alone without having her teammates around her has been challenging.

“People keep saying to me it’s not the worst year to be injured, you know you’re not missing a whole pile.”

“And that’s very true you’re not missing games and all that kind of stuff but at the same time you still have to put the head down and do your rehab – sometimes you can have your team around you and that can motivate you to do your rehab but when you’re by yourself you really have to knuckle down.”