Frontline workers honoured with new Nenagh Éire Óg camogie jersey

Nenagh Éire Óg camogie club have today launched their new jersey which pays tribute to frontline healthcare workers.

It’s sponsored by Ormond Healthcare while the jerseys have been made by another local company – Gaelic Armour.

As well as marking the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife the jersey also carries the Nenagh 800.

Nenagh Éire Óg camogie chairman Kieran Malone told Tipp FM Sport they were thrilled to have such local support.

“It’s fantastic just to see the amount of local involvement – from the manufacturers to Sandra’s involvement with the health care and sponsoring the jerseys – it’s a win-win for everyone.”

“Especially I suppose with the pandemic everyone has been impacted by it. Nurses and the health care workers all around – they’ve put in a tremendous effort all year.”

“It’s lovely to be able to honour them in some small way and a great reflection on the impact they’ve had on the community.”