Five Tipperary camogie players have been nominated for a Camogie All-Star Award .

Mary Ryan, Karen Kennedy, Orla O’ Dwyer, Cáit Devane and Grace O’ Brien have been selected for their outstanding performances in 2018.

Clonoulty Rossmore’s Cait Devane also finished her season as top scorer in the championship with a tally of 4 goals and 46 points.

Kilkenny got 14 nominations while Cork earned 12.

The Premier got to this year’s All Ireland semi final, but lost out to eventual victors Cork.