Drom & Inch expect Munster final to be delayed until New Year

Drom and Inch’s Geraldine Kinane says the team were naturally disappointed when they found out their Munster final was being postponed.

The senior side had been due to face Inagh-Kilnamona in the decider this weekend, after defeating Killeedy in the semi-final on Sunday.

However, given the Level 3 restrictions, that game has been put on hold.

Geraldine has told Tipp FM Sport they think it will probably be the new year before it eventually goes ahead.

“Inter-county are out I think it’s the 17th of October – they’re training away – and if they get to a semi-final it goes into the end of November with the final set for December 12th.

“So I’d imagine Munster are just going to put it to January altogether – the All Ireland semi-final is fixed for January/February anyway. Leinster were leaving it until the New Year to run their competition anyway.”

“I think the Munster Council will have a meeting this week and they’ll come back with dates but we’re assuming it’s not going to be until then.”