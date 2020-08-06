Devane expects a close battle in senior camogie championship

The Tipperary Senior Camogie Championship gets underway this Friday night.

It is the first time since 2012 that Burgess-Duharra will not be entering the competition as champions following Drom and Inch’s county final win last year.

Tipperary captain and Clonoulty Rossmore forward Cáit Devane says that this years championship will be extremely competitive.

“You couldn’t write off any of the eight teams to be quite honest. Looking at the two groups there – Annacarty have made massive strides the last couple of years and have a fantastic underage.”

“Cashel – with Orla O’Dwyer back – will be a very formidable outfit.”

“Toomevara up from intermediate last year have the success behind them and winning is a habit too. They could be a hard team to overcome this year having been through a successful campaign together last year.”

“As I said you wouldn’t be able to write anybody off.”