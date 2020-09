Burgess Duharra are though to the last four in the County Senior Camogie championship.

They saw off the challenge of Nenagh in last night’s quarter final on a scoreline of 2-15 to 12 points.

The semi-finals will be held at the Camogie Grounds at the Ragg on Sunday next.

Drom & Inch take on Cashel at midday while Burgess Duharra go up against Clonoulty at 4 o’clock.