Clonoulty Rossmore hope experience of 2018 defeat will stand to them

Clonoulty Rossmore and Drom & Inch meet in the County Senior Camogie final this weekend.

For Clonoulty it’s a chance to make up for their loss in the decider two years ago.

Captain Courtney Ryan says they’re going into this weekend’s final with a lot more experience.

“We’re really looking forward to the occasion – we were here in 2018 and obviously it didn’t go our way that day so we’re really looking forward to next weekend.”

“Every year we’re always taking a bit more experience – we have a young enough team so all the games so far this year we’ve taken a bit of experience from all of them.”