Camogie follows Ladies Football and GAA in suspending club games

The Camogie Association has joined the GAA and the LGFA in suspending all club games until further notice.

The Association’s Ard Chomhairle endorsed the decision this morning with immediate effect, and it applies to all ages and all grades in the island.

The decision will lead to the postponement of Drom-Inch’s Munster Senior Club Final with Inagh-Kilnamona of Clare, which had been scheduled for this weekend.

The intercounty camogie season is due to get underway on the weekend of October 17th and 18th.