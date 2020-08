The final group games in the county senior camogie championship throw in this evening.

With all 8 teams guaranteed a quarter final spot, tonight’s matches will determine the seedings for the knockout stage.

County champions Drom and Inch travel to Annacarty, Nenagh welcome Clonoulty, Toomevara face Cashel and Silvermines play Burgess/Duharra.

All those games throw-in at 7 o clock this evening.