Burgess-Duharra’s Amy Kennedy has been awarded the AIB Provincial Club Player of The Year in Munster for 2017-18.

She was honoured for the excellent performance, dedication, commitment and passion that she has shown to her club over the past season.

Burgess-Duharra lost by just a single point against Sarsfields in the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie semi final earlier this year.