Tipp’s Cait Devane has been named camogie’s player of the month for June.

In June, Devane helped herself to 3 goals and 6 points against Meath, and a further 9 points against Wexford in the opening 2 rounds of the All Ireland championship.

The Clonoulty Rossmore native was up against Galway’s Niamh Kilkenny, and Down’s Niamh Mallon for the accolade.