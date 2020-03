The success of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh Cahir’s camogie team is down to the strength of their panel, according to manager Keith Morrissey.

The Cahir school take on St Michael’s Loreto of Navan this Saturday in the All Ireland Junior D post primary camogie final.

Morrissey says the consistency of his players has been crucial.

Tipp FM will have live updates from the game from 2pm in association with Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir.