Cahir school goes in search of All Ireland glory

Colaiste Dun Iascaigh Cahir will take on St Michael’s Loreto of Navan this Saturday in the All Ireland Junior D post primary camogie final.

The Cahir side have already been crowned Munster champions having defeated Ballincollig Community School on a 5-11 to 1-09 scoreline.

Colaiste Dun Iascaigh manager Keith Morrissey says he’s expecting a tough physical game.

Tipp FM will have live updates from the All Ireland Junior D post primary camogie final from 2pm in association with Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir.