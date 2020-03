There’s a change of venue for this weekends All Ireland Junior D Post Primary Camogie Final between Cahir’s Colaiste Dún Iascaigh and St Michael’s Loretto of Navan.

Saturday’s game will now take place at the Heywood Community School in Ballinakill, County Laois instead of Breffni Park in Cavan.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.