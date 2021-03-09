Borrisokane student shocked at All Star award

Sixth year student Áine Slattery says it was a “big shock” to receive an All-Star award last Saturday.

The Shannon Rovers player made her debut for the Premier against Clare in last year’s championship.

Slattery, who’s a leaving cert student at Borrisokane Community College was impressive in her first season at the level, making a crucial save late on in the All-Ireland Quarter final win over Waterford.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Áine said she was shocked to hear her name called out on Saturday.

“I was just sitting on the couch and my name got called out – I didn’t know how to react. I still don’t think it’s kicked in really to be honest.”

“It was surreal – it’s just such a buzz around the place.”