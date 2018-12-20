Believe campaign earns Tipp FM a Camogie Award

For the second year in a row Tipp FM has been recognised for its Camogie coverage.

The station scooped the Best Media Innovation Award from the Camogie Association for its coverage of the game in 2018.

A county-wide hash tag ‘Believe’ campaign that was featured on air, online and on billboards resulted in Tipp FM being the only radio station recognised for its efforts in promoting camogie.

Tipp FM general manager Susan Murphy says camogie deserves to get the same recognition as hurling in the Premier County.