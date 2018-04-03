Camán Tipp launched

The Tipp senior hurling and camogie teams will jointly host ‘Camán Tipp’, a 5k fun run or walk on the morning of Bank Holiday Monday, May 7th.

The fundraising event is a chance for the people of Tipperary to come out and support the panels ahead of their upcoming championship campaigns.

Supporters are encouraged to wear their club colours on the day and will get a chance to meet the intercounty Stars from the camogie and hurling teams.

An open training session will take place in Semple Stadium following the event.

Bridget Bourke of Tipp Camogie says both panels are looking forward to the event.