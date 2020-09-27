Cahir score 6 goals to be crowned the Tipperary Ladies Senior County Football Champions 2020

Cahir are the Senior County Champions after defeating Aherlow in extra time.

An exciting first half saw both sides scoring two goals a piece and the half-time score had Aherlow ahead by 3 points – 2-8 to 2-5.

The second half proved just as thrilling with Cahir managing to wrack up a goal and five more points to Aherlow’s 5 points, meaning the two sides were level at full time; Aherlow 2-13 and Cahir 3-10.

However, Cahir then shot ahead in the first half of extra time, scoring another 2 goals and 4 points.

After adding yet another goal in the second half of extra time, Cahir eventually ran out winners with the final score 6-17 to 2-20.

Meanwhile, earlier on in the afternoon, Thurles Sarsfields gained promotion to the senior championship for next year.

They saw off the challenge of Galtee Rovers by the narrowest of margins in the Ladies Football Intermediate County Final.

It finished up Sarsfields 1-17 to Galtee Rovers 2-13.

The Thurles ladies have managed to do the double this year, with their camogie team also breaking into the senior competition for next year.

It’ll be the first time in 40 years that they have had a senior camogie side.