Cahir and Aherlow about to face-off in Tipperary Senior Ladies Football Final

Cahir and Aherlow meet in an eagerly anticipated County Senior A Ladies Football Final this afternoon.

There was controversy during the week when Cahir decided to withdraw from yesterday’s Junior A camogie final on player welfare grounds because many of their teammates would also be playing in today’s final.

One point separated the sides in an excellent group stage match, but the cup is on the line today in Tipp Town in the 2pm throw-in.

Former Tipperary intercounty manager Tony Smith is expecting a high quality match:

“I mean in the group stages there was nothing in it. It was a late flurry by Cahir that gave them a narrow victory.

“I think, if you look at the teams that have been announced, it would look very much like the Aherlow defence versus the Cahir attack.

“But the big question mark really is Anna Rose Kennedy. If Ann Rose Kennedy is fit and plays for Aherlow, I think it puts a whole new perspective on this final.”