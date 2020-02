There’s a camogie double header at the Ragg on Sunday.

Tipperary’s senior team face Dublin at 2pm while the Tipp Intermediate side play Laois.

The Tipp ladies footballers are also in action over the weekend – they take on Waterford in Dungarvan at 2pm in Round 4 of the National League.

The Premier County’s senior footballers play host to Cork on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium at 7pm.

The game will be live on Tipp FM in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers Clonmel.