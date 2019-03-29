Busy schedule takes its toll on Semple pitch

Tipperary County Board are set to apply for planning permission for works at Semple Stadium in the coming days.

It would see the Kinane Stand transformed, with a second level installed running from one end of the stand to the other.

The works will cost somewhere in the region of 5 & 8 million euro.

It’ll incorporate a VIP area, function rooms, bar facilities, kitchens, and a modern gymnasium.

It comes as Semple Stadium is set to shut its doors while the pitch is brought back up to standard.

The County Board are looking at the possibility of installing an astro turf strip down the side of the pitch outside of the sideline where subs warm up, as it’s the worst affected area.

Tipperary County Board secretary Tim Floyd says an unprecedented amount of games in the past 10 weeks has contributed to the state of the pitch…