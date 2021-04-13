Busy inter-county campaign ahead for Orla O’Dwyer

Orla O’Dwyer is planning on playing both Ladies Football and Camogie for Tipperary again this year.

The Boherlahan native is currently in Australia playing AFLW for the Brisbane Lions were they are preparing for this Saturday’s Grand Final against Adelaide Crows.

O’Dwyer played Camogie and Ladies Football for the Premier in 2020 and plans to return home late next month.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Orla said it’s an exciting time to be a part of both squads this year.

“That’s the plan – to try to keep them both going for as long as I can. We’ve such exciting groups with the two of them. Football especially this year with our new management – Declan Carr after Shane Ronayne after making such a great foundation. There’s huge excitement there with such a young team coming through.”

“The same with Camogie as well, we’ve reached semi-finals the last couple of years so it’s just pushing past that and getting to an All Ireland final is a dream really.”