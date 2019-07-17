Busy evening of club action in the Premier

The top division of the Tipp hurling league will be decided this evening when two of the Mid Tipp senior hurling teams clash in the county final.

Upperchurch Drombane and Drom Inch finished top of the table in their respective groups in Division One and meet this evening in Templetuohy.

Upperchurch, who will look to star players Gavin and Colm Ryan for inspiration this evening, defeated Roscrea in their semi final.

Drom beat Nenagh Éire Óg in the other semi final and will look to key midfielder Johnny Ryan this evening to unlock the Church defence.

Throw in at Templetuohy is at 7.30pm.

Elsewhere in Mid Tipp the Cahill Cup final takes place in Holycross where Loughmore Castleiney and Moycarkey Borris meet at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile there are three games in the South Senior Football League.

Kilsheelan – Kilcash and Ardfinnan meet in Monroe while Ballyporeen take on Killenaule in Ned Hall Park – both of those start at 7.30.

Ardfinnan is the venue for the Round 7 clash between Moyle Rovers and Cahir at 8 o’clock.