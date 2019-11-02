Weather impacts club games in Tipp

Sean Treacys and Kiladangan will battle it out for the County Intermediate Hurling title – however there’s a change in both the venue and throw-in time. It now goes ahead in Bansha at 2.45.

In the County Junior B hurling decider Drom & Inch face Borrisokane in Templederry at 2.30

Moycarkey against Thurles Sarsfields in the Mid Under 21A hurling championship has been moved from Littleton to the outside Field in Thurles – its due to get underway at 12.

In the North U21 B hurling championship it’s Portroe versus Lorrha Rovers in Portroe at 12 noon while Moneygall face Toomevara in Cloughjordan at 1 o’clock.

In the South U21 A hurling championship St Marys go up against Carrick Swans in Munroe while in the South U21 B hurling championship Clerihan face Kilsheelan in Ned Hall Park at 2.

To the Mid U21 B hurling championship and Sarsfields versus Loughmore has been moved to Castleiney at 2.30.

Ardfinnan and Moyle Rovers meet in the South Junior A Football semi-final in Ballylooby at 2.

The County Junior A Hurling final between Arravale and Carrick Davins is off due to the weather conditions.

The Intermediate hurling relegation final between Lattin Cullen Gaels and Galtee Rovers is also off.

The Mid Under 21 B game between Upperchurch and Boherlahan is off.

We’re also hearing that the South Under 21A clash between Killenaule and Mullinahone is off.