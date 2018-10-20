Busy afternoon of hurling, football and camogie

Boherlahan Dualla are through to the County Junior A Hurling Championship decider.

They came out on top in their semi final replay this afternoon against Clonoulty Rossmore.

0-16 to 0-13 the final score.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams are the County Minor B Football Championship.

They beat Drom & Inch to lift the trophy in Drombane on a score of 2-8 to 0-9.

Kilruane MacDonaghs have seen of the challenge of Moneygall – Clonakenny in the North Under 21 A Hurling Championship.

2-17 to 0-18 the final score in this one.

St Mary’s and Carrick Swans did battle this afternoon in the South Tipp U21 A Hurling championship.

The Clonmel side came out on top on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-15.

Cashel are the Intermediate County Camogie champions following their 2-13 to 1-13 win over Thurles Sarsfields in their replay at the Ragg

There’s more action tomorrow when Knockavilla and Lorrha clash in the Junior B final replay.

Throw in at the camogie grounds in the Ragg is at 12 noon.