Burgess Duharra have made it seven titles in a row in the Senior Camogie County Championship.

They swept aside Clonoulty Rossmore in the Ragg. Burgess took charge early on and their tournament experience stood to them, retaining their trophy with ease.

The final score at the Ragg, 2-20 to 0-08.

Geraldine Kinane was at the match for Tipp FM sport.