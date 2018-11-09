Bonner Maher has a mountain to climb

A Tipperary hurler will tomorrow compete in a grueling endurance event.

As part of the Sea to Summit race, Patrick Bonner Maher will complete 8kms in running and a 43kms cycle as well as a run up and down Croagh Patrick in County Mayo.

He will be doing Saturday’s endurance test in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Fund and the Running for Josie charity which are being supported by Paddy Stapleton and Seamus Hennessy.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport Bonner Maher expressed his desire to contribute on behalf of his two teammates.