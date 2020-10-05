Bloody Sunday Commemoration unearths historic telegram

A new historical document has come to the attention of the Tipperary County Board as a result of the commemorations to mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

The CJ Kickhams club in Mullinahone hosted an event on Saturday where wreaths were laid by the gravesides of the six players from the club that featured on Bloody Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by members of the County Board, the Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemorations Committee and by club and family members of the players.

Jackie Bolger, PRO of Mullinahone GAA club says because of this year’s commemorations a new historical document relating to Mullinahone and Tipp player Jack Kickham has come to light.

“Jack was one of those players that back in the early days we knew little about but today we were delighted to see his niece and nephews from Lisronagh and Clonmel attend the graveside. They brought with them a telegram sent by Jack Kickham back to Mullinahone describing the incident that day in Croke Park.”

“It has a risen because of this 2020 Commemoration and now it’s a wonderful for the County Board to have.”