Ahearn raises Cahir fixture clash in Seanad

After a week of controversy, Cahir have decided not to field a team for tomorrow’s County Junior A Camogie Final.

Dual players have been raising player welfare concerns ahead of the game at midday tomorrow afternoon, as they are also scheduled to face Aherlow in the County Senior Football Final on Sunday.

In a statement to the Tipperary Camogie Board, Cahir Camogie Club say they’ve made the unanimous decision not to field a team.

They say that in the meantime, they want to see a written report from the fixtures committee as to how they came to the decision that the camogie fixture couldn’t be moved.

In a statement earlier this week, the County Board said they had consulted with both opposing teams but “a change was not feasible” to them.

The issue was raised in the Seanad today by Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn – he has called on the powers that be to intervene even at this late stage.

“They’ve had to make the difficult decision to give a walkover in the Junior A Final because there are 15 dual players on both teams. And it seems crazy that when a team as successful as Cahir get to two finals in the same weekend that something can’t be done to change that.”

“And I call on the powers that be if something could be done at this late stage to facilitate it.”