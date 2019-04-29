Action needed to prevent players leaving GAA

With the summer of championship hurling and football just around the corner concerns have been raised that some Tipperary clubs could lose players to other sports.

Former Munster Under 21 Championship winning football coach Tommy Twomey says its important the vast majority of clubs aren’t forgotten about during the summer months.

The club county championship season has gone into hibernation until the Autumn however club players will have divisional championships to play in football across the summer months as well as county leagues in both codes.

Tommy Twomey says it’s important that there are meaningful games for club players to ensure they’re not lost to other codes.