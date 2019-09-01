GAA: Saturday results & Sunday fixtures

The county senior hurling championship had one game down for decision yesterday.

In Nenagh it was Toomevara 1-15 Borris-Ileigh 3-18.

Today however, there are a raft of games in the second round of the Dan Breen Cup taking place this afternoon.

A number of double headers will take place, starting at 1pm in the Ragg.

Loughmore Castleiney take on Nenagh, and that’s followed by the meeting of Upperchurch Drombane and Burgess at 2.30.

Then later in the afternoon Templetuohy is the venue for the 5 o’clock throw in between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Thurles Sarsfields.

That’s followed by Drom Inch’s meeting with Roscrea at 6.30.

A third double header takes place in Boherlahan from 5 also.

Clonoulty Rossmore take on Moycarkey Borris in the first game, and Eire Og Annacarthy go up against Killenaule in the second game at 6.30.

And finally, please note the change in venue and time in a stand alone fixture where Portroe play Kiladangan in Cloughjordan at 3:30pm.

Turning now to the O Riain cup hurling championship and there was a double header in Leahy Park Cashel yesterday. At the final whistle it was Thurles Sarsfields 1-10 Carrick Swans 1-13 while Clonakenny lost 1-12 to St Mary’s 1-17.

Meanwhile, the refixed game between Templederry and Lorrha kicks off proceedings at noon in Moneygall.

At 1:30pm Ballingarry meet Mullinahone in Clonmel, while Holycross Ballycahill go up against Silvermines in Toomevara at the same time.

Then, this evening, JK Brackens meet Cashel King Cormacs in Holycross at 6.30.

Turning to the Intermediate hurling championship and in Borrisoleigh yesterday it was Moyne Templetuohy 2-13 Ballinahinch 0-16.

In the evening game in Golden it was Cappawhite 0-19 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-17.

In the Intermediate hurling championship there are three games throwing in at noon.

Galtee Rovers meet Knockavilla Kickhams in Sean Treacy Park, Boherlahan and Borrisokane meet in Toomevara at 12 and Ballybacon come up against Moyle Rovers in Clonmel.

Kiladangan play Sean Treacys in Newport at 12.30.

And in the evening game Moneygall take on Lattin Cullin in Holycross at 5pm.

There were two Junior games in West Tipp, with another double header in Dundrum.

In the Junior B hurling Championship Solohead take on Golden Kilfeackle.

And in the Junior A hurling final it was Arravale Rovers 1-16 Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-22.