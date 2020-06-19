GAA to review their plans for return to activity

The GAA have released a statement this evening following the government’s announcements.

They say they will review over the weekend their plans for a return to activity following today’s government announcement.

It’s expected that the GAA’s advisory committee will be able to advance its plans for a return to activity and various options will be considered at its next meeting.

After that an update will be provided.

The GAA are also expressing their gratitude to the government for the financial support package announced this evening.

They say this funding will greatly assist their units in the weeks and months ahead, as they prepare for a return to activity.