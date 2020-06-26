GAA revert to traditional format as 2020 championship structure announced

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-

For the first time in 20 years, there will be no second chances in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The GAA have confirmed that this year’s truncated football championship will revert to its traditional format.

The four provincial championships will all be straight knock-out, with the winners advancing to the All-Ireland semi finals.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals will both be played before the end of 2020, with the hurling on Sunday December 13th, and the football to follow six days later.

The hurling championship will also see the round-robin provincial championships scrapped for this season, reverting to the traditional knockout format.

However, there will be a back-door system in place, with two rounds of qualifiers leading up to the All-Ireland quarter finals.

The draws for the Munster and Leinster hurling championships will take place this evening after 6 o’clock.

Earlier this week, the Tipperary club championship dates were ratified at a meeting of the county board.

GAA Calendar Sept 2020 to Dec 2020

September 2020 October 2020 November 2020 December 2020
Week 36 | 5/6 Week 40 | 3/4 Week 44 | 31/1 Week 49 | 5/6
Sat

 

Sun

 

 Sat

 

Sun

 

 Sat/Sun

Connacht Football Quarter-Finals

Munster Football Quarter-Finals

Leinster Football Round 1

Ulster Football Preliminary Round/Quarter-Finals

Munster Hurling Semi-Finals

Leinster Hurling Semi-Finals

Joe McDonagh & Lory Meagher Round 2

Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Semi-Finals & Relegation Semi-Finals

 Sat

All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final

(Leinster v Ulster)

Sun

All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final

(Connacht v Munster)

Sat/Sun

All-Ireland Minor Football Finals

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Finals
Week 37 | 12/13 Week 41 | 10/11 Week 45 | 7/8 Week 50 | 12/13
Sat

 

Sun

 

 

Mon (14)

Inter-County Teams Return to Training

 

 Sat

 

Sun

 

 Sat/Sun

Connacht Football Semi-Finals

Munster Football Semi-Finals

Leinster Football Quarter-Finals

Ulster Football Quarter-Finals

Hurling Qualifier Round 1 (2 games)

Joe McDonagh Round 3 (1 Game)

Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Relegation Finals

Lory Meagher Round 3

 Sun

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

Joe McDonagh Final

 
Week 38| 19/20 Week 42 | 17/18 Week 46 | 14/15 Week 51 | 19/20
Sat

 

Sun

 

 

 

 

 

 Sat

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Finals

 

Sat/Sun

Allianz Football League Round 6

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A, 2B & 3B Finals

 

 Sat/Sun

Connacht Football Final

Leinster Football Semi-Finals

Ulster Football Semi-Final

Leinster Hurling Final

Munster Hurling Final

Hurling Qualifier Round 2 (2 games)

Joe McDonagh Round 3 (1 game)

Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Finals

 Sat

All-Ireland Senior Football Final

 

Sun

 

 
Week 39 | 26/27 Week 43 | 24/25 Week 47 | 21/22 Week 52 | 26/27
Sat

 

Sun

 

 

 

 

 Sat

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Final

 

Sat/Sun

Allianz Football League Round 7

Munster Hurling Quarter-Final

Leinster Hurling Quarter-Final

Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Quarter-Finals

Joe McDonagh & Lory Meagher Round 1

 Sat Bloody Sunday Commemoration

Leinster Senior Football Final

Joe McDonagh Round 4

All Ireland Hurling Quarter Finals (2 games)

 

Sun

Munster Football Final

Ulster Football Final

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final

 Sat

 

Sun

 

 
    Week 48 | 28/29  
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Sat

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

(Leinster v Quarter-Final Winner)

Joe McDonagh Round 5

Sun

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

(Munster v Quarter-Final Winner)

Sat/Sun

All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Finals

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Finals

  

 