GAA revert to traditional format as 2020 championship structure announced

For the first time in 20 years, there will be no second chances in the All-Ireland senior football championship.
The GAA have confirmed that this year’s truncated football championship will revert to its traditional format.
The four provincial championships will all be straight knock-out, with the winners advancing to the All-Ireland semi finals.
The All-Ireland hurling and football finals will both be played before the end of 2020, with the hurling on Sunday December 13th, and the football to follow six days later.
The hurling championship will also see the round-robin provincial championships scrapped for this season, reverting to the traditional knockout format.
However, there will be a back-door system in place, with two rounds of qualifiers leading up to the All-Ireland quarter finals.
The draws for the Munster and Leinster hurling championships will take place this evening after 6 o’clock.
Earlier this week, the Tipperary club championship dates were ratified at a meeting of the county board.
GAA Calendar Sept 2020 to Dec 2020
|September 2020
|October 2020
|November 2020
|December 2020
|Week 36 | 5/6
|Week 40 | 3/4
|Week 44 | 31/1
|Week 49 | 5/6
|Sat
Sun
|Sat
Sun
|Sat/Sun
Connacht Football Quarter-Finals
Munster Football Quarter-Finals
Leinster Football Round 1
Ulster Football Preliminary Round/Quarter-Finals
Munster Hurling Semi-Finals
Leinster Hurling Semi-Finals
Joe McDonagh & Lory Meagher Round 2
Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Semi-Finals & Relegation Semi-Finals
|Sat
All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final
(Leinster v Ulster)
Sun
All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final
(Connacht v Munster)
Sat/Sun
All-Ireland Minor Football Finals
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Finals
|Week 37 | 12/13
|Week 41 | 10/11
|Week 45 | 7/8
|Week 50 | 12/13
|Sat
Sun
Mon (14)
Inter-County Teams Return to Training
|Sat
Sun
|Sat/Sun
Connacht Football Semi-Finals
Munster Football Semi-Finals
Leinster Football Quarter-Finals
Ulster Football Quarter-Finals
Hurling Qualifier Round 1 (2 games)
Joe McDonagh Round 3 (1 Game)
Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Relegation Finals
Lory Meagher Round 3
|Sun
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final
Joe McDonagh Final
|Week 38| 19/20
|Week 42 | 17/18
|Week 46 | 14/15
|Week 51 | 19/20
|Sat
Sun
|Sat
Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Finals
Sat/Sun
Allianz Football League Round 6
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A, 2B & 3B Finals
|Sat/Sun
Connacht Football Final
Leinster Football Semi-Finals
Ulster Football Semi-Final
Leinster Hurling Final
Munster Hurling Final
Hurling Qualifier Round 2 (2 games)
Joe McDonagh Round 3 (1 game)
Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Finals
|Sat
All-Ireland Senior Football Final
Sun
|Week 39 | 26/27
|Week 43 | 24/25
|Week 47 | 21/22
|Week 52 | 26/27
|Sat
Sun
|Sat
Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Final
Sat/Sun
Allianz Football League Round 7
Munster Hurling Quarter-Final
Leinster Hurling Quarter-Final
Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Quarter-Finals
Joe McDonagh & Lory Meagher Round 1
|Sat Bloody Sunday Commemoration
Leinster Senior Football Final
Joe McDonagh Round 4
All Ireland Hurling Quarter Finals (2 games)
Sun
Munster Football Final
Ulster Football Final
Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final
|Sat
Sun
|Week 48 | 28/29
|
|Sat
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
(Leinster v Quarter-Final Winner)
Joe McDonagh Round 5
Sun
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
(Munster v Quarter-Final Winner)
Sat/Sun
All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Finals
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Finals