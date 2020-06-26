GAA revert to traditional format as 2020 championship structure announced

For the first time in 20 years, there will be no second chances in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The GAA have confirmed that this year’s truncated football championship will revert to its traditional format.

The four provincial championships will all be straight knock-out, with the winners advancing to the All-Ireland semi finals.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals will both be played before the end of 2020, with the hurling on Sunday December 13th, and the football to follow six days later.

The hurling championship will also see the round-robin provincial championships scrapped for this season, reverting to the traditional knockout format.

However, there will be a back-door system in place, with two rounds of qualifiers leading up to the All-Ireland quarter finals.

The draws for the Munster and Leinster hurling championships will take place this evening after 6 o’clock.

Earlier this week, the Tipperary club championship dates were ratified at a meeting of the county board.

GAA Calendar Sept 2020 to Dec 2020