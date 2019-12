The North Tipperary Under 21 hurling final is down for decision today.

It pits Kiladangan against Toomevara in Cloughjordan at 2pm.

The North U21 B final between Borrisokane and Lorrha Rovers throws-in at 12 noon in Puckane.

The Mid Tipp U21 B hurling final has Drom and Inch going up against Gortnahoe Glengoole in Holycross at 11.30.

Meanwhile, Treacy Park is the venue for the West Tipp U21 C Hurling Final between Lattin Gaels and Galtee Rovers.

Throw-in is at midday.