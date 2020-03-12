All GAA activity suspended due to coronavirus

The GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football governing bodies have decided to suspend all activity in the wake of the Government announcement on Covid-19.

This includes club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.

It takes in all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

They will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on competitions.

In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.