Fundraising campaign set up to help young Tipp player injured in Oz

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a young West Tipp GAA player who suffered life changing injuries in a crash in Australia.

Sean Ryan ‘Shiner’ from Golden Kilfeacle needed vital surgery and a fund raising campaign has now started to aid the hurling and football player who was due home this month after five years in Australia.

Speaking on Tipp FM, Sean’s former teammate Shane Stapleton said anything that can be done to help would be greatly appreciated.



The GoFundMe page for Sean Ryan Shiner can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sean-ryan-shiner-injury-fund