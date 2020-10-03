Friends of Tipperary Football host annual Golf Classic fundraiser

The Friends of Tipperary Football are holding a golf classic in Thurles today to raise much-needed funds for Tipp Football.

It’s an annual event which has grown in popularity year-on-year.

However, COVID has meant restrictions on numbers have had to be implemented this year and it’s already sold out.

The minor and senior footballers are currently back training in Dr Morris Park in Thurles and are preparing for their respective championships.

PRO of the Tipperary Football Committee is Enda O’Sullivan.

He says he’s delighted they were able to do it this year:

“I think with the year we’ve had, we’ve been starved for events like this. Thankfully the Golf Classic can go ahead now because it’s a very important fundraiser for the Friends of Tipperary Football.

“It ensures that the Friends are able to look after all our inter-county teams, from under-14 right up to senior, and provide them with everything they need, so they can be the best they can be.”

Despite the event being sold out for the weekend, Enda says people can still help financially:

“Our numbers were very limited due to Covid and the amount of teams we could take was a lot more limited than before.

“It quickly sold out but we still have tee boxes available if anybody is interested. You can contact Martin O’Dwyer on 086 2549154.”