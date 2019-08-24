Friday GAA Results

Club season swings back into action in Tipperary this weekend, with the County Senior Football Championship taking centre stage.

There were 3 games down for decision last night.

Kiladangan lost out to Ballyporeen in Boherlahan 4-22 to 0-04.

It was a draw in New Inn with Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-16 to Aherlow 2-10.

And neither could afford a loss in the game between Upperchurch Drombane and Killenaule in Littleton where Upperchurch Drombane were defeated 1-12 to 2-03.

And in the County Intermediate football championship in Clonoulty Commercials tied Moycarkey Borris 0-14 1-11.