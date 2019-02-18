Fresh approach needed from Irish management

The Irish Rugby team are resuming their Six Nations preparations.

Joe Schmidt’s men had the weekend off, but their sights are now set on Sunday’s clash with Italy.

Wales made 10 changes to their team for their trip to Rome.

Former Munster and Ireland flanker – Tipperary’s Alan Quinlan – feels the Irish management team need to take a different approach.

Dan Carter has confirmed he is returning to Racing 92.

The former All Black out half is joining Simon Zebo and Nenagh’s Donnacha Ryan at the Parisian club mid season as a Medical Joker.

The 36 year old is an injury replacement for Pat Lambie who has been forced to retire due to concussion.