Fourth semi-final spot to be decided today in senior camogie championship

The last spot in the Tipperary senior club championship semi-finals will be decided this evening.

The game between Burgess Duharra and Nenagh Éire Óg had been due to take place along with the other quarter finals on Friday but was postponed to this evening at 6.30 in Portroe.

The winners will face Clonoulty/Rossmore in the semi-final. The other semi-final sees county champions Drom and Inch go up against Cashel.

The losers of all four quarter-finals will also take part in a shield competition.

Tipperary Camogie PRO, Philly Ryan, says it’s great for the clubs to get so many games…

“What we’ve had to do with the leagues being abandoned is we still want to play out those trophies so it’s great to give girls more camogie.

We are making use of that time between now and September 14th or 20th to get club games played and i think Kieran Slattery of the fixture committee has done a great job in maximising the amount of camogie we are getting to play.”