Four McCormack brothers to feature in Borris Ileigh line up this weekend

It’s a venture into the unknown for the Borris Ileigh Senior Hurlers this weekend as they line out in the All Ireland club final.

Its 33 years since the North Tipp club last appeared in the decider.

The four McCormack brothers will feature for the Tipp and Munster champions against Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park.

James will be between the posts while Ray and Sean will be at wing back.

Making up the quarter is Dan McCormack in the forward line.

He says it will be a very new experience for Borris.

Tipp FM will have full live coverage of the All Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final this Sunday from 1.45 with Stephen Gleeson and our commentary team, in partnership with Stakelum’s Home and Hardware, Racecourse Retail Park, Thurles.

Don’t forget Tipp FM’s “Across the Line” with Shane Brophy will be live from Stapletons bar in Borrioleigh this evening from 7pm for a very special preview of the big game on Sunday.