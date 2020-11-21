‘Fought like champions, went out like champions’ – Liam Sheedy reacts to Tipperary’s loss to Galway

Tipperary are out of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

They’ve been beaten by Galway by two points on a final scoreline of 3-23 to 2-24.

Two first half goals from Seamus Callanan and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher had Tipperary ahead by four points at half-time.

Cathal Barrett was shown a second yellow card with 20 minutes left to play which left Tipp down to 14 men to see out the game.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, a disappointed Liam Sheedy gave his reaction:

“Just came up a little bit short unfortunately, tight margins. I would say fought like champions, went out like champions.

“We unfortunately had to play over 20 minutes with a man down and that was always going to be a tall ask but we stayed right in it to the finish.

“A long ball in the end, if we had to get a break we could of got a goal and maybe snuck out.

“Galway shaded it on the day but I’d be so proud of the way my lads went about their business.

“They gave me everything and that’s all you can really ask for.

“We are really really disappointed, we were mad keen to try and progress in this championship.”