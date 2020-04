Formula 1 bosses say they are increasingly confident the season will start on July the 5th with the Austrian Grand Prix.

The opening 10 races of the season have all either been postponed or cancelled.

The French Grand Prix has become the second race to confirm it won’t go ahead at all in 2020 along with Monaco, while the other 8 have been postponed.

This year’s British Grand Prix will have to take place behind closed doors in July, if it can still go ahead.