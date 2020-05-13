Former TSDL chairman says he doesn’t see a return to football happening in July

The decision to finish the TSDL soccer season won’t be made by the committee according to their former chairman.

Gay Lowry says he doesn’t see a return to local football in July, the intended date set by the league organisers.

Lowry says the decision on when football returns locally will be made by health officials and people at the top of the FAI:

“The Chief Medical Officer of the FAI, Dr Byrne, is talking to the HSE and Sporting Ireland as regards the amateur game.

“There is no news on that either. So at the end of the day, it’s not going to be the TSDL’s decisions. It’s going to come from high up whether the season is going to be finished and not concluded, or whether there’s going to be an instruction to finish it in July or August.

“But personally, I can’t see it happening that there’ll be competitive football played at the end of July.”